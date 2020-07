Log in

If you are starting a new application, please select “Register as a Tenant User” and complete the steps to register for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program’s online application process. You must confirm your registered email address before logging into this website. If you cannot find the registration email that was sent to you, please check your junk or spam folder. If you still cannot find the registration email, click the “Resend Email Confirmation” link.

If you are a returning applicant, please log in with your email address and password.

For the best user experience, please use the Chrome or Safari web browsers.